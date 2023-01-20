People from AP undergo eye check up at Kanti Velugu camp in Kodad; praise Teangana CM

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:53 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Suryapet: Four persons from Andhra Pradesh, who underwent an eye checkup at a camp of Kanti Velugu setup in Basthi Dawakhana at Kumurabanda in Kodad, on Friday praised the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for taking up a programme useful to the people. Kallempudi Dwarakanath, Vijaya Lakshmi, Wadapally Mohan Rao and Lakkshmi, who came to their relative’s house at Kodad from Visakhapatnam in AP, were impressed by the Kanti Velugu programme and decided to utilize it.

Dwarakanath said that his age was 76 years and he still hadn’t undergone an eye check up so far. After checking with a refractometer eye test machine, the ophthalmologists found a minor problem in his left eye and prescribed some medicines. He opined that Kanti Velugu was useful for people. The initiatives of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao seem to have brought the medical services more accessible to the people in rural areas also, he added.

The in-charge of the camp Dr Jyothsna informed that the four persons from AP came to the camp along with Aadhar cards and got registration for the check. Like others, eye check up was conducted to them and extended required medicine, she added.