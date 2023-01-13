Nizamabad gears up for second phase of Kanti Velugu

Collector C Narayana Reddy has urged people to take advantage of the 'Kanti Velugu' programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy has urged people to take advantage of the ‘Kanti Velugu‘ programme and avail treatment for eyes related issues.

The collector informed that 70 teams have been formed across the district for the management of camps, and each team would have a total of eight members comprising of a medical officer, a optometrist officer, data entry operator, two ANMs and three Asha workers.

He said that each team would conduct screening for 118 people in Gram Panchayats and 110 in Urban areas. He said that about 12 lakh people would be covered under Kanti Velugu in the district.

He said that the materials required for the maintenance of the camps have already reached the district and have been added to the designated areas.

He said that eye tests would be conducted and medicines provided to those who need it, and eye glasses to those who are short sighted.