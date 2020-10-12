PMS Bowenpally: Acquainting kids the color concept

The event was celebrated to acquaint the little ones with the concept of orange colour and the objects related to it.

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Orange is a dynamic colour that stimulates imagination and creativity. On October 9,2020, Orange Colour Day was virtually celebrated at PMS Bowenpally , Pre-Primary Wing with great zeal. The littleones were dressed in shades of vibrant orange colour, shining bright.

The little ones were asked to show orange coloured objects for a virtual celebration. They displayed various objects like orange ball, orange, marigold, orange toys and many other orange coloured things. The event was celebrated to acquaint the little ones with the concept of orange colour and the objects related to it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .