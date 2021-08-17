ACTIZENS’ Club is back in online mode

The club gives school students an opportunity to hone leadership skills as the club president, vice-president and as members

Hyderabad: Running various initiatives, offered at no cost to the communities that it works with, Desh Apnayen Sahayog Foundation is re-launching The ACTIZENS’ Club through online sessions that will be held for principals and teachers on August 18 to 20.

The link to register is www.bit.ly/RelaunchSessionOn18thAugust, and details are also available at www.fb.com/DeshApnayen.

The club gives school students an opportunity to hone leadership skills as the club president, vice-president and as members. It also gives them access to various activities – research, contests, workshops, community service activities, etc. throughout the year along with recognition and rewards.

Club founder Vallabh Bhanshali said “the new version of the club has been made more efficient for teachers and students alike, building on the experience of the pandemic period and has also been made more impactful”. Schools wishing to register can also write to [email protected] or 8898890202. To know more, visit www.deshapnayen.org.