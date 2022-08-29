Actor Anasuya lodges complaint with NCRP over derogatory comments

Hyderabad: Telugu actor and popular television anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj lodged a complaint with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) against derogatory and abusive comments being made by a section of people against her since the last few days.
A tweet by the actor, which was allegedly an indirect reference to actor Vijay Deverakonda and the lukewarm response to his recent movie ‘Liger’ on Friday, was followed by her being trolled by the actor’s fans on Twitter, who also resorted to age shaming.
Though Anasuya was giving befitting replies to the trollers, she chose to approach the police as the harassment continued. When contacted, the Cyberabad Police said the complaints lodged at the NCRP would be directed to the local police station concerned.