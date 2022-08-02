Received a package you didn’t order? Cyberabad police warn people of new scam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:48 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: Have you recently received a delivery package with weird stuff like hair clips, creams, and sunglasses that you never even ordered at all? You may also get fake messages from courier companies asking you to keep money handy and pay the delivery executive for online order.

The Cyber Crime Wing of Cyberabad police on Tuesday warned people about these deliveries, which can be part of a new scam.

The scam involves a man posing as a delivery agent and handing you some random parcel while demanding money. In case you refuse the package, they will ask you to tell the OTP that you received for rating purposes. The catch here is that once you tell them the OTP, your internet banking or credit card details get stolen.

In case you accept the package and are willing to pay the minimal fee too, scammers will send the link asking you to make the delivery payment. Once you click on the link, you’re giving them access to your internet banking or credit card details.

If you have received an unsolicited package and have confirmed no one you know sent you a gift, you can contact the Cyber Crime police station by sending a mail to dcp-dd-hyd@tspolice.gov.in or calling on 040-27852412.