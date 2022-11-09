Actor-comedian Rahul Ramakrishna to become dad soon

The comedian was recently seen in the movie ‘Ori Devuda’, and is currently busy with several projects.

Hyderabad: Rahul Ramakrishna and his wife are soon to be parents as the actor-comedian announced the news of the couple expecting their first child on social media with a cute post.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rahul wrote. “Say hello to our little friend,” with a baby bump picture of the soon-to-be-mom.

Following the post, replies from fans poured in the comment section congratulating the couple. Celebs including actor-comedian Priyadarshi, Kireeti Damaraju, and others sent their warm regards in the comment section.

Rahul announced his marriage in the month of May this year. He shared an intimate picture of the couple and wrote, “Getting married, finally, soonly!”

After debuting as an actor in a short-film called ‘Sainma’, Rahul rose to fame with ‘Arjun Reddy’. The comedian was recently seen in the movie ‘Ori Devuda’, and is currently busy with several projects.