Actor-comedian Rahul Ramakrishna to become dad soon

Hyderabad: Rahul Ramakrishna and his wife are soon to be parents as the actor-comedian announced the news of the couple expecting their first child on social media with a cute post.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Rahul wrote. “Say hello to our little friend,” with a baby bump picture of the soon-to-be-mom.
Say hello to our little friend pic.twitter.com/q7t5htIZEO
Following the post, replies from fans poured in the comment section congratulating the couple. Celebs including actor-comedian Priyadarshi, Kireeti Damaraju, and others sent their warm regards in the comment section.
Congratulations to both of you Anna
Hearty Congratulations @eyrahul such a wonderful news ! 🤗
Rahul announced his marriage in the month of May this year. He shared an intimate picture of the couple and wrote, “Getting married, finally, soonly!”
Getting married, finally, soonly! pic.twitter.com/o4Fg5XlsT6
After debuting as an actor in a short-film called ‘Sainma’, Rahul rose to fame with ‘Arjun Reddy’. The comedian was recently seen in the movie ‘Ori Devuda’, and is currently busy with several projects.