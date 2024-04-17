‘aha’ unveils promo for ‘Sarkaar Season 4’ featuring Sudigali Sudheer as host

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 07:35 PM

Hyderabad: Popular local streaming platform ‘aha’ has dropped an extravagant promo for the new season of ‘Sarkaar Season 4’. This time, the show promises to be bigger and more entertaining than ever, with a dynamic lineup of guests and a fresh twist with Sudigali Sudheer taking on the role of the host.

The promo kicks off with a bang as Tharun Bhascker throws a hilarious punch at Sudheer, playfully jesting about his attire resembling a petrol station worker’s outfit, setting the tone for the laughter-filled ride ahead. Joined by the comedic talents of Rahul Ramakrishna and Jeevan, the promo showcases rib-tickling moments as they engage in playful banter and friendly jabs at Sudheer.

What makes this season truly special is the star-studded guest list, featuring prominent personalities including Annanya Nagala, Suhas, ‘Bubblegum’ fame Manasa Chaudary, and many others. As the promo unfolds, viewers are treated to glimpses of the celebrities immersing themselves in the thrilling games of ‘Sarkaar’.

Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the premiere, with the promo offering a glimpse of the excitement and anticipation that lies ahead. ‘Sarkaar Season 4’ is set to captivate audiences with its promise of bigger laughs, bigger games, and bigger entertainment.