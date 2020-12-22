Actor-fan’s rap tribute to Sonu Sood 

Hyderabad-based Farukh Khan dedicated the song ‘Sonu Sood tujh ko salaam hai’ to the star for his charitable activities during lockdown

The reel anti-hero has turned out to be a real-life hero and has become an inspiration to many. Pan-India star Sonu Sood has been receiving accolades from all quarters for his amazing charitable work through the lockdown.

The actor now inspired Hyderabad-based actor-cum-writer Farukh Khan who dedicated a song titled ‘Sonu Sood tujh ko salaam hai’ to Sonu Sood, Released a month ago, the video revolves around Sonu Sood helping the migrant workers reach their hometown.

“It’s been eight years since I got into the industry and have worked for movies like Gangs of Hyderabad, Badmaash Pottey, Ghar Damaad, and Maa ka Laadla. I have seen the way Sonu Sood went out of his way to help people in tough time. I thought to do something for a philanthropic person who is working hard to connect with people and trying to help them. It inspired me to write the song Sonu sood tujh ko salaam hai as a tribute to him,” says Farukh who is currently working for the Telugu movie Black.

Shot completely in Hyderabad, Farukh’s song is in rap format. He says that India needs more people like Sonu who have done their best in pandemic times. “Due to pandemic, it took me time to finish the song because it was a bit difficult to shoot. So, we waited till they gave us permission to shoot. The video is a hit here and people started humming it, which gave me more satisfaction. What’s more… the video is shared by Sonu Sood on his social media, which gave more push to the song,” shared the singer-actor.

Elaborating on the song, he says, “It took me two weeks to write the script and one week to compose it. We made sure that the song have a Hyderabadi style. I used to watch all videos of Sonu and got inspired. When a person is contributing so much to the society, it’s our duty to support him in whatever way possible; that’s how I decided to make my song as a tribute to him. The best part is that Sonu Sood watched the video and appreciated me, which gave me goosebumps. We can learn many things from him — both as an actor and as a person,” says Farukh who has recently received the People’s Choice award.

