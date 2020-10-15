Actor Faraaz Khan admitted in ICU, family seeks financial help

Khan, son of late Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan, has been admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, the family said

Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who starred in films like “Fareb” and “Mehndi” in the 1990s, is battling for his life after suffering multiple seizures, his family has said. Khan, son of late Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan, has been admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, the family said.

The details about the actor’s health were shared on a fundraising platform by his family members — Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon.

They said that Khan had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year and it aggravated recently.

“The doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalisation was the best thing to do,” Abousher and Shamoon wrote in a statement posted on the fundraising platform Impactguru.com.

However, Khan suffered seizures thrice when he was being taken to the hospital. It was later diagnosed that he suffered the seizures due to a “herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest”.

“He was put in the ICU care where after a series of complicated procedures and heavy antibiotics he was brought to stability,” the family said.

Abousher and Shamoon said that Khan is still unconscious in the ICU but will require another seven to ten days of critical care. The expense for the treatment will be around Rs 25 lakh, they added. “The doctors have said Faraaz can get better and go back to his normal life only if he receives the necessary treatment.

“This shall only be possible with your help and support. Please donate for our campaign and share it with your family and friends to save a fellow artist, a brother, a friend,” the statement concluded.

On Twitter, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt requested people to donate for the actor’s treatment.

“Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well,” she tweeted.

The fundraiser has so far received over Rs 7 lakhs in donations.

