Actor Satyadev’s ‘Krishnamma’ breaks even within a week

‘Krishnamma’ showcases Satyadev in a new dimension and had the audiences rave about his rustic action sequences and rugged persona.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 04:02 PM

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Satyadev’s latest movie, ‘Krishnamma’, is crafted as a raw and rustic backdrop actioner that hit the theatres on May 10. The film was released by Mythri Movie Makers and Prime Show Entertainments. ‘Krishnamma’ showcases Satyadev in a new dimension and had the audiences rave about his rustic action sequences and rugged persona.

The film created a sensation on day one itself with a gross of Rs 1 crore. To top it, the film reached breakeven within the first week by collecting Rs 5.4 crore gross in just five days, marking the best collection of Satyadev’s career. The film has been met with enthusiastic acclaim, bolstered by excellent reviews and strong word-of-mouth, positioning it for continued success at the box-office.

‘Krishnamma’ seems to be the leading choice for audiences seeking engaging cinema and actioner, promising an extended successful run in theatres. Produced by Krishna Kommalapati under the Arunachala Creations banner, it is presented by acclaimed director Koratala Siva.

Laxman Meesala, Raghu Kunche, Athira Raj, and others appeared in pivotal roles in the film, which was directed by VV Gopalakrishna. Athira Raj stars opposite Satyadev in ‘Krishnamma’, which has music by Kaala Bhairava and cinematography by Sunny Kurapati.