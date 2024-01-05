‘Salaar’ collects Rs 100 cr gross in Nizam

Since its release on December 22, fans have been flocking to theatres to experience Prashanth Neel’s creation.
Hyderabad: The Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire‘ has surpassed Rs 100 crore in gross earnings in the Nizam area, as reported by Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s local distributors.
Since its release on December 22, fans have been flocking to theatres to experience Prashanth Neel’s creation.
The film has garnered a positive response from audiences, particularly for its action sequences on the big screen.
With fans eagerly anticipating the sequel, titled ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam,’ the excitement continues to grow.
