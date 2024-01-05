‘Salaar’ collects Rs 100 cr gross in Nizam

Since its release on December 22, fans have been flocking to theatres to experience Prashanth Neel’s creation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: The Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire‘ has surpassed Rs 100 crore in gross earnings in the Nizam area, as reported by Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s local distributors.

The film has garnered a positive response from audiences, particularly for its action sequences on the big screen.

With fans eagerly anticipating the sequel, titled ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam,’ the excitement continues to grow.