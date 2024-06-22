Nizamabad: Youth harassed by finance company executives ends life

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 11:34 AM

Nizamabad: A youth died by suicide after executives of a finance company allegedly harassed him for not paying the loan amount in Anchanur village of Domakonda mandal of the district on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Vamshi.

According to reports, Vamshi took a loan from a local finance company to purchase a bike and when failed to pay the monthly installment, the executives of the finance company started exerting pressure on him. On Friday, the executives visited Vamish’s residence and reportedly threatened him. Depressed over the incident, he hanged himself from a tree on the outskirts of the village in the night.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.