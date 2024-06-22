Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
Home | News | Nizamabad Youth Harassed By Finance Company Executives Ends Life

Nizamabad: Youth harassed by finance company executives ends life

According to reports, Vamshi took a loan from a local finance company to purchase a bike and when failed to pay the monthly installment, the executives of the finance company started exerting pressure on him.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 22 June 2024, 11:34 AM
Nizamabad: Youth harassed by finance company executives ends life
Representational Image

Nizamabad: A youth died by suicide after executives of a finance company allegedly harassed him for not paying the loan amount in Anchanur village of Domakonda mandal of the district on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Vamshi.

According to reports, Vamshi took a loan from a local finance company to purchase a bike and when failed to pay the monthly installment, the executives of the finance company started exerting pressure on him. On Friday, the executives visited Vamish’s residence and reportedly threatened him. Depressed over the incident, he hanged himself from a tree on the outskirts of the village in the night.

Also Read

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

Related News

Latest News