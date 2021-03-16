Actress Rituparna Sengupta tests Covid-19 positive

Sengupta said that she is currently in Singapore and had quarantined herself at recovery centre.

By | Published: 12:56 pm

Kolkata: Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta was tested positive for Covid-19. She shared the news on social media.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities,” she tweeted.

Sengupta said that she is currently in Singapore and had quarantined herself at recovery centre.

I have tested positive for COVID-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities. I am currently in Singapore and have quarantined myself at recovery centre. pic.twitter.com/um33xq4nwb — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) March 15, 2021

Sengupta won the national award in 1997 for Dahan.