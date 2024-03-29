Adah Sharma’s fitness tip: Make workouts fun with friends

"The elephants are my friends, and bathing them is a complete core body workout that takes about an hour. It works the shoulders, biceps, glutes, and legs," said the actress.

By IANS Updated On - 29 March 2024, 01:32 PM

Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma, who is a practitioner of weapon-based martial art Silambam, has shared the mantra to a perfect workout, stating that it should be fun and working out with friends is the best.

Adah told IANS: “Workouts should always be fun and working out with friends is the best.”

The 31-year-old recently shared a video of herself bathing elephants and said that it gave her a whole core workout.

Apart from working out, Adah added that diet plays an important role too.

“This workout is equal to crunches and leg raises and weight training altogether. Diet plays an important role in fitness. I’m also a pure vegetarian just like my favourite elephants.”

On the work front, Adah was last seen in ‘Sunflower Season 2’ and the ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. She will next be seen in ‘The Game Of Girgit’.