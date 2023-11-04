Adam Zampa shines as highest wicket-taker in 2023 World Cup

Zampa made life difficult for the opposition batsmen with his variations and impeccable control over the ball in the torunament.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:16 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup, showcasing an exceptional performance.

Displaying his mastery today, Adam Zampa played a crucial role in helping his team Australia win the crucial match against England on Saturday. He claimed three crucial wickets in the match and conceded only 21 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

In total, he scalped 19 wickets from seven matches to claim the top spot.

