Adani Row: Protests continue in Parliament

Opposition members raised the Adani issue and shouted slogans of "We want JPC" in both the Houses. Some of them including BRS members rushed into the well.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:21 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Indian lawmakers standing on the ledge of the Parliament House shout anti government slogans during a protest, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Hyderabad: Protests grew louder on Tuesday as Opposition MPs raised slogans on the first floor of the Parliament building and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group issue. They also hung a banner that read “We want JPC” from the first floor of the Parliament building.

Leaders of Opposition parties including the Congress, DMK, RJD, CPI-M, CPI, NCP, BRS, Shiv Sena (UBT), JDU, JMM, IUML, AAP, and MDMK, met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and decided to press for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Soon after the proceedings started, the Opposition members raised the Adani issue and shouted slogans of “We want JPC” in both the Houses. Some of them including BRS members rushed into the well. Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm Tuesday amid the uproar over the Adani issue and demand by ruling party members that Rahul Gandhi apologise for his democracy remarks.

The BJP has been terming Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on democracy in India “under attack” and raising the issue in an attempt to divert the issues being raised by the Opposition parties and counter their protests demanding for a JPC probe.

“This morning Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, @kharge ji was given permission by the Chairman to speak. He got up to do so but was not allowed by sloganeering BJP MPs. Chairman then adjourned RS. How can the logjam be broken if Modi Govt behaves like this,” AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter after the House was adjourned.