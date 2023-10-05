| Addition Of Protein Binders And Emulsifiers Is Not Permitted In Milk And Milk Products Fssai

Addition of protein binders and emulsifiers is not permitted in milk and milk products: FSSAI

Almost every dairy product has unique and well-accepted textural and other sensory characteristics. Hence, addition of any binding material like protein binders to milk and milk products is not warranted to modify the textural or sensory parameters.

By ANI Published Date - 05:27 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has clarified in a statement that addition of protein binders or any other additives is not permitted in milk and milk products as specified in the Appendix A of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011.

Binding agents have emerged as an important and required class of ingredients to manufacture a wide range of new food products, especially semi-solid or solid foods.

However, such application is known to affect the digestibility of the protein-bound and thus can affect the biological and nutritive value of milk proteins. Protein binding also influences the bioavailability and distribution of active compounds.

The milk protein has a high biological value as it is a good source of essential amino acids. Besides, milk proteins are easily digestible and do not contain any anti-nutritional factors, unlike many plant-based proteins.

In addition, milk and milk products contain a wide array of proteins with biological activities ranging from antimicrobial ones to those facilitating the absorption of nutrients, as well as acting as growth factors, hormones, enzymes, antibodies and immune stimulants.

FSSAI remains committed to adhering to regulatory guidelines and ensuring the highest quality and nutritional value of dairy products. FSSAI is dedicated to maintaining the natural integrity and quality of food products and will continue to prioritize the health and well-being of the consumers.