Karimnagar Dairy launches fortified milk

The Karimnagar Dairy launched fortified milk with Vitamin A and D in new packages on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Karimnagar Dairy Chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao launching it new fortified milk in Karimnagar on Saturday

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Dairy launched fortified milk with Vitamin A and D in new packages on Saturday. The new milk will be available in the market from Sunday onwards.

As per the standards of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Karimnagar Dairy fortified all its milk variants with Vitamin A and D. The milk packets will be in new packages including Toned milk, Pure milk, Gold Milk and Tea-Special and different quantities such as 200 ml, 500 ml, 1,000 ml and loose milk cans.

Karimnagar Dairy Chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao on Saturday launched two new varieties of milk called Thick Milk with 6 percent fat, 9 per cent SNF, (pasturised and homogenized) and Special Milk (STM) which contains 4.5 per cent fat and 9 per cent SNF.