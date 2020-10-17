Additional Collector’s kin seeks help to meet medical expenses

Ganesh is also known for his activities in the protection of environment and social service among his friends.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The revenue department is infamous for being the most corrupt department, and we form a general opinion that the people working with the department are corrupt too. But Additional Collector, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, YV Ganesh is said to be an exception.

An officer of the 1995 Probationary Deputy Tahsildar (DT) batch, Ganesh, who rose to the level of the Additional Collector post, is not a position to pay the hospital bills for disease. Ganesh, who suffered a brain stroke at midnight about 15 days ago while he was in Bhupalpally, was admitted to a corporate hospital (Apollo, Jubilee Hills) in Hyderabad as his condition was serious due to brain hemorrhage.

But his family is not in a position to bear the expenditure. Learning about the plight of the family, the government employees of the Bhupalpally district, mainly from the revenue department, had come forward to help the family by raising the funds for his treatment.

While nearly six lakhs were collected in Bhupalpally district alone, his friends and others have contributed another four lakhs. “But the family needs more help since the bill already crossed Rs 15 lakhs,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Ganesh’s friend and a retired Drug Inspector and the President of Indian Pharmacy Graduates Association, Telangana, G Koteshwar Rao said that Ganesh had been shifted to a room from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) three days ago. “Now, he is doing better. But he needs some more days to recover fully,” he added.

A native of Mamillagudem in Khammam, Ganesh did his Post Graduation (PG) from Osmania University (OU) in 1990-92 and got selected for the DT post in 1995. “I knew him since my college days, he is a sincere and honest officer. He worked most of the time in non-focal posts as he thought of not fitting to the focal jobs where ‘corruption’ is a menace,” said another friend and added that Ganesh is a ‘Tulsi’ plant in the garden of Ganja.

Ganesh is also known for his activities in the protection of environment and social service among his friends. His friend and Keesara RDO Ravi and others have helped the family during this difficult time. Meanwhile, they urge the State government to help the family to tide over this difficult situation by bearing the medical expenses. Ganesh has a wife and two sons who live in Khammam town.

