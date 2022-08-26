Additional SP takes charge as Kothagudem OSD

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:44 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Kothagudem: Additional SP, T Sai Manohar has taken charge as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) here on Friday.

After assuming the charge the OSD paid a courtesy call on Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G. Manohar of erstwhile Warangal district was first appointed as Sub Inspector of Police in 1996 batch and later promoted as Inspector of Police in 2007.

He served in several police stations in Karimnagar district. In 2013 he was promoted as DSP and worked in Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar districts. The State government recently promoted him as Additional SP.