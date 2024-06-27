4th century Varahamurthy found in Kotla Narsimhulapalle, Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 02:47 PM

Hyderabad: The research members of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, have found and identified a rare Varahaswamy expected to be from the 4th Century, in Kotla Narsimhulapalle of Gangadhara Mandal, Karimnagar district.

The team members – Ahobilam Karunakar, Mohammed Naseeruddin and Kolluri Sai – found the 3-inch high Ishtadaivashilpam of Varahamurthy made in limestone at Kolluri Sai Birappagudi.

This sculpture is characterized by the raised feet of Varahamurti with north-facing figure being quite incredible, said Sriramoju Haragopal, convenor, Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam. After examining the sculpture, Sthapathi and historian Dr. Emani Shivanagi Reddy opined that the sculpture belongs to the 4th century.

At Kotla Narsimhulapalle, potsherds of the Satavahana period, a fragment of a stone ax of the Neolithic age, and a fragment of stone implements of the Mesolithic age were found. This Chinnavarahaswamy Archamurthy sculpture is reminiscent of the Narasimhaswamy plaque found in Kondamotu, and it is historically significant to find Varahamurthy now in the Birappa temple, said Sriramoju Haragopal.