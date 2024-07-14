Seasonal diseases rampant in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 07:15 PM

Karimnagar: Seasonal diseases are becoming rampant in a few areas of the erstwhile Karimnagar district. A change in climate following the beginning of the rainy season and lack of awareness among the public were being cited as reasons for the surge in seasonal diseases.

Water stagnation in the middle of residential areas was helping mosquito breeding. Subsequently, people are being exposed to various diseases such as dengue, malaria and typhoid, health officials said, adding that hospitals in rural areas as well as towns were experiencing huge crowds as patients were approaching doctors for treatment. The OP number had increased in primary health centres while there were several more undergoing treatment in private hospitals.

A few days ago, a dengue case was reported in Thangallapalli of Rajanna-Sircilla district. Medical and Health department officials conducted a health camp in Dumala of Yellareddypet mandal. They also carried out a fever survey by visiting each and every house and collected blood samples. On Saturday, medical staff conducted a fever survey in Ambaripet of Jagtial urban mandal and collected blood samples.

Without proper awareness about dengue symptoms, people in rural areas were approaching RMPs and PMPs for treatment. As they could not get relief from severe headache, fever and body pains even after a few days of treatment, they were approaching hospitals in the district headquarters.

So far, 64 dengue cases were reported in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. The highest of 35 cases were recorded in Peddapalli followed by Karimnagar -19, Jagtial – 7 and Rajanna-Sircilla – 3. Last year, 692 cases were reported.

Medical and Health department officials have begun efforts to check the spread of seasonal diseases. Besides observing dry days twice in a week, people are being educated about keeping their localities clean and maintaining personal hygiene to keep seasonal diseases away.