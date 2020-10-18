Adelli temple to become a major pilgrim centre: Indrakaran

Proposals prepared to provide more amenities at a cost of Rs 12 cr apart from Rs 6 cr for developmental works

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forest and Endowments Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Sunday said that steps were being taken to develop the famous Sri Pochamma temple into a major pilgrim centre in the district.

He along with his wife took part in the annual fair, known as Ganganeella Jatara, that began on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran said various developmental works were being executed at a cost of Rs 6 crore. Proposals were prepared to create some more amenities at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore. Measures are being taken to make the temple an important pilgrim centre in the district, he added.

The Minister earlier presented silk apparel to the deity and visited the temple pond. He, who was welcomed by priests and temple authorities, said that his family and ancestors have been worshipping the goddess for many decades.

On the second day, the sacred ornaments of the goddess were brought back to the temple after performing a holy bath in Godavari river at Sangvi village of Dilawarpur mandal. They were welcomed by fishermen belonging to Kadili, Mategaon, Dilawarpur and Kanjar villages of Dilawarpur mandal. They were taken to a spot in the river for performing the holy bath on Saturday.

During the massive procession of the ornaments, the devotees danced to drum beats and songs hailing the deity. Female devotees welcomed them with harati. Sarangapur MPP A Mahipal Reddy, Executive Officer Mahesh, senior assistant Ramana Rao, Endowment’s Nirmal division Inspector Rangu Ravikishan Goud were present.

40,000 devotees visit temple

About 40,000 pilgrims belonging to several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district, neighboring Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh states congregated at Adelli and thronged the temple by forming serpentine queue lines. They offered jaggery, chickens and goats as a token of offering to the goddess.

Elaborate arrangements were made for making the fair a success. The TSRTC plied special buses from Nirmal and Bhainsa depots to Adelli for the convenience of the devotees. A camp was organised for handling medical emergencies. Nearly 100 policemen including two Inspectors and eight Sub-Inspectors were deployed for preventing any untoward incidents during the two-day fair and for providing security to the ornaments.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .