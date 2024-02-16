ITDA-Utnoor PO inspects rose garden, veg crops in Bellampalli

Mancherial: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor in-charge Project Officer Khushbu Gupta inspected a rose garden and various vegetable crop fields belonging to the tribal welfare department in Bellampalli on Thursday.

Gupta told officials to take steps to increase profits for the department through growing mango and chikoo farms. She expressed satisfaction over the growth of tomato, brinjal crops and roses.

She also inspected mango, jasmine and drum stick crops being raised by the department. She instructed the officials to take precautionary measures to protect the crops.

The project officer said that the agency would extend support to growers who cultivate gardening crops. She asked the officials to prepare an action plan to improve living standards of the tribals. Project Horticulture Officer Gudimalla Sandeep, Horticulture Officer Sudhir Kumar, Bellampalli nursery technical Puja were present.