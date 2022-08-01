Adilabad: 30 students of KGBV fell ill due to food poisoning

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:38 AM, Mon - 1 August 22

Students belonging to KGBV of Bhela mandal undergoing treatment at RIMS in Adilabad on Monday

Adilabad: As many as 30 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya were hospitalized when they suffered food-poisoning at their mess in Bhela mandal centre on Monday.

The students were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (RIMS)-Adilabad after they had vomiting and diarrhea when they had dinner at the mess on Sunday evening. Their medical condition was stable. They were under the observation of doctors. They would be discharged by evening, officials of the medical institution said.

The victims alleged that the food had worms, resulting in illness to them. They accused the warden of adamant and said that the authorities were showing negligence in providing quality food to the pupils. They requested the district authorities to take steps to ensure food was cooked in hygienic conditions and to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in future.