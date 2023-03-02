Adilabad: Army job aspirants asked to notice recent changes made in recruitment process

Published Date - 08:57 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj advised aspirants of army jobs to apply for employment opportunities considering recent changes made in the process of recruitment of the personnel. He along with the Army Recruitment Board director Colonel Kits K Das addressed the media here on Thursday.

Recalling that 300 candidates out of the total 808 soldiers selected in Telangana in 2022 belonged to Adilabad, Raj said many youngsters were coming forward to join the Indian army. He said aspirants had already submitted applications online. A written test would be held, while a physical efficiency and medical test would be organized as part of the recruitment.

Das said that the last date for applying for the jobs was March 15. He advised the aspirants to visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in to submit their applications. He told the candidates to attend an online examination which is mandatory in getting shortlisted.