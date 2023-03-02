Telangana: Elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of MLC elections

A total of 29,720 people have registered themselves as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency election from eight districts in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

A total of 29,720 people have registered themselves as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency election from eight districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar teachers constituency MLC elections to be held on March 13 and the counting of votes to be taken up on March 16.

The Hyderabad District Election Authority has appointed flying squads and Static Surveillance Team to attend Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and complaints related to it. Presently, 12 flying squad teams have been formed and each team consists of a GHMC official, police personnel, and a videographer.

The team will report to the Director of GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) who is the nodal officer for MCC. “There will be three or more flying squads in each assembly segment,” said an official from Hyderabad District Election Authority.

For each assembly constituency, in addition to flying squads, three or more Static Surveillance Teams comprising a state government official along with three or four police personnel, will be deployed at checkposts and at strategic locations.

According to Hyderabad District Election Authority, a total of 29,720 people have registered themselves as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency election from eight districts. Among them, 15,472 are male voters and 14,246 are female voters and two electors registered themselves as third gender.

A total of 137 polling stations will be set up and the final electoral rolls along with the supplements have already been supplied to all the recognised political parties.