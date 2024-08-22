Adilabad Collector makes surprise visit to private hospital, expresses displeasure over poor management

Collector Rajarshi Sha inspects a private hospital in Adilabad on Thursday

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah instructed private hospitals to record details of patients in registers, besides displaying list of prices. He made a surprise visit to a hospital and inspected records here on Thursday.

Shah expressed displeasure over lack of details of patients in registers maintained by the hospital, in particular data of those who were diagnosed with dengue and other viral fevers. He was unhappy when the doctors were clueless when he asked them about the quantum of dengue fever.

The Collector told the management of the hospital to ensure proper maintenance of registers and asked it to reply to a notice within a week. He said that he would visit the hospital again to cross check the registers. District Health and Medical Officer K Krishna and many other officials were present.

Later, Shah inspected Telangana Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential School at Anukunta village in Adilabad mandal. He found out details of food served to students and stock of groceries in the store room. He advised the staff to ensure sanitation and follow the menu fixed by the government.