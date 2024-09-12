Suryapet: Parents stage protests at Imampet residential school

The parents claimed that the school authorities conducted the admission process without providing clear information on the number of available seats.

Suryapet: Parents seeking admission for their children at the Social Welfare Residential School in Imampet staged a protest on Thursday, alleging irregularities in the spot admission process. The protest took place on the Durajpalli-Miryalaguda road, causing disruption to vehicular traffic. The parents claimed that the school authorities conducted the admission process without providing clear information on the number of available seats. Initially, the authorities stated that only two seats were vacant for Classes 5 to 9. However, this number was later revised to 45 seats, raising suspicions among the parents.

Adding to their frustration, parents reported that school officials inquired whether they had recommendation letters from Ministers or MLAs, suggesting possible manipulation in the admission process. This led to allegations that seats meant for their children were being diverted.Parents sat in protest, blocking the road and demanding transparency and fairness in the admission process.