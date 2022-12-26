Mancherial: Man enters wrong home in intoxicated state, gets beaten to death

In a bizarre incident, a drunkard paid a price for consuming too much liquor and landing in someone's home

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Representational Image

Mancherial: In a bizarre incident, a drunkard paid a price for consuming too much liquor and landing in someone’s home.

He was allegedly beaten to death for entering the wrong house under the influence of alcohol at Kondapur village in Kasipet mandal on Sunday.

Devapur Sub-Inspector K Vijayender said that the deceased person Murali (35), a private employee of Devapur village in Kasipet mandal. The accused person was Bhumaiah from Kondapur.

Murali received fatal injuries when Bhumaiah indiscriminately thrashed him with a large stick for stepping into his home in a drunken state on Saturday night.

He was shifted to a hospital in Mancherial, but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Sunday. A case was registered against Bhumaiah and investigations were taken up.

It is learnt that Murali who was in inebriated condition mistakenly entered the house of Bhumaiah, drawing the latter’s ire. He earlier slept in a bus bay for some time after consuming liquor at a shop in Kondapur. He woke up and strayed into the home of Bhumaiah only to be attacked by him. He raised an alarm when Bhumaiah beat him. Locals rescued him and rushed him to a hospital.

The employee was returning to Devapur after attending his father’s death anniversary held at Endapalli in Jagtial district at the time of the incident.