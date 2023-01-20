| Hyderabad Constable Dies After Falling In Bathroom Of His House At Kphb

Hyderabad: Constable dies after falling in bathroom of his house at KPHB

On receiving information, the KPHB police reached the spot and took up investigation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A head constable working with the Jagadgirigutta police station died allegedly after he slipped and fell down in the bathroom of his house at KPHB.

Around midnight on Thursday, the cop M.Srimannarayana, who went to use the washroom, slipped and fell down and suffered a grievous bleeding injury on the head. He was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Friday morning.

Also Read Unseasonal rains ahead in Hyderabad

On receiving information, the KPHB police reached the spot and took up investigation. A case was booked and the body shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.