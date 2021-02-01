Adilabad medicos suffer from food poisoning, hospitalised

RIMS Director Dr Banoth Balaram said 22 of the 70 students who had lunch developed vomiting, headache and nausea. They were admitted to the institution and their condition was stable.

Adilabad: At least 22 students pursuing medicine and attending classes for the first time following the reopening of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad were hospitalised after they had lunch at the mess on Monday.

RIMS Director Dr Banoth Balaram said 22 of the 70 students who had lunch developed vomiting, headache and nausea. They were admitted to the institution and their condition was stable. Water contamination could be the cause of the incident, he said, adding that 200 students attended classes on the first day of the reopening of the college.

District Collector Sikta Patnaik visited the institute and inquired about the incident. She instructed the RIMS authorities to take steps to avoid the recurrence of such issues in the future. The water used to cook the food was from a bore-well since there was a leak in the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline, sources said.

