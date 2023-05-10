Adilabad: Newly married couple participates in GIC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Santosh Kumar appreciated the newly wedded couple for joining the Green India Challenge initiative

Adilabad: A newly wedded couple planted three saplings, as part of the Green India Challenge initiative of Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, at Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal on Wednesday. This was the 51st couple to participate in the challenge from the village.

Bride Navle Pallavi belonging to the village and groom Bone Gajanana from Parva village in Nanded district of Maharashtra, planted a mango, lemon and jamun saplings in the backyard of Pallavi’s house after their wedding. Santosh Kumar appreciated the newly wedded couple for joining the noble cause. He wished them a happy married life on his Twitter handle.

Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi and MPTC member G Subhash were present.