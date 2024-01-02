Adilabad SP felicitates home guard on retirement after 40 years of service

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy presented a gift after honoring the home guard G Maruthi and his family members with a shawl and garland
Adilabad: Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy felicitated a home guard, who retired from the services of the police department after 40 years, at a programme held here on Tuesday.
Reddy presented a gift after honoring the home guard G Maruthi and his family members with a shawl and garland. He advised policemen to take care of their health, while spending time with friends and family members. He told the home guards to buy pension plans from either public or private insurance companies as they were not provided pension by the government.
Maruthi had joined the police department in 1984. He had worked in several police stations of Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts. His wife Laxmi Bai, two sons, camp clerk Durgam Srinivas, RI Swamy and many others were present.