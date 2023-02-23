| Four Held With 92 Kg Of Ganja In Adilabad

Four held with 92 kg of ganja in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:02 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

File Photo.

Adilabad: Four persons were arrested and 92 kilograms of ganja was seized from them here on Thursday. The value of the seized ganja was said to be Rs 9.20 lakh. Four members of the gang were absconding.

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said the accused were Mohammad Saddam Khan, Rehman Khan, Pawar Raju alias Rajesh and Rathod Srikar, all from Utnoor mandal centre.

Pujari Venkatesh from Jannaram, Mahesh of Nirmal, Mohammad Saddam Hussain and Gavale Thukaram belonging to Utnoor were still at large.

The four were detained when they were proceeding to Maharashtra on the outskirts of Mavala mandal centre following a tip-off.

They were procuring the ganja from Sileru in Andhra Pradesh and were selling it in Maharashtra after storing it in Utnoor, the SP said.