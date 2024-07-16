Adilabad: Women told to utilize Mahila Shakti scheme

Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari told women to utilize opportunities being extended by the government through Mahila Shakti scheme in a meeting with members of a self-help group (SHG) in Appapalli village on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 08:51 PM

Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari convenes a meeting with members of a self-help group at Appapalli village in Asifabad mandal on Tuesday

Tiwari advised the women to achieve financial empowerment using the scheme. He said that women could avail loans for setting units such as dairy, country chicken, groceries store, flour mill, etc. He stated that a meeting would be organized to create awareness over the loans.

The additional collector further asked women aged between 18 and 60 to join SHGs and become beneficiaries of the scheme. He told officials to procure cattle, meant for dairy units, from neighboring states. He said that the units would register 10 liters of milk per day and the milk was going to be supplied to Vijaya dairy.

Additional DRDO Ramakrishna, project manager Srinivas, Srinidhi RM Srinivas and many other officials were present.