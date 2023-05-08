Adipurush team lands in Hyderabad for the trailer launch event

Adipurush trailer is going to be released tomorrow. The makers of Adipurush planned a special media show of the trailer today.

Hyderabad: Adipurush trailer is going to be released tomorrow. The makers of Adipurush planned a special media show of the trailer today in Hyderabad. The trailer will be officially released in theatres tomorrow in the presence of fans. The makers even planned special 3D trailer shows in theatres.

There are huge expectations around the Adipurush trailer. It looks like the makers bounced back with better post-production work after failing to impress the audience globally with the teaser. The makers put in an additional budget and made the trailer world-class, which we are going to witness in a few more hours.

Today, the team of Adipurush, including the director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and lead actress Kriti Sanon, landed in Hyderabad for the grand trailer launch event. Prabhas arrived yesterday. The darling fans are super excited for the trailer’s release tomorrow. Meanwhile, the fans are making grand preparations in the city for the event tomorrow.

The film is going to present us with our mythological story from the epic Ramayana with grand, global-class visuals. The film was shot using motion capture technology. The makers have invested a huge amount in this project.

The trailer is going to be released in 70 countries worldwide tomorrow. The film is going to have a pan-world release in theatres in both 2D and 3D.

– Kiran