2023 Telugu movies to be released in the second half: Adipurush, Leo, Jawan, and Others

2023 so far has been fantastic for Tollywood. The Telugu audience were served with both content and commercial stuff.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:39 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: 2023 so far has been fantastic for Tollywood. The Telugu audience were served with both content and commercial stuff. The Telugu box office has witnessed a few 100-crore films already. Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, Sir, Dasara, and Virupaksha (91* currently) are on the list. Even low-budget movies like Writer Padmabhushan, Balagam, and Ranga Marthaanda won the hearts of the audience. May 2023 has Ugram and Custody in the bag already. But the real blast starts in June, particularly with Adipurush on June 16.

Let us discuss a few Telugu movies that are planned to be released in the second half of 2023.

Adipurush, India’s most awaited film, is going to be released globally on June 16. This is India’s costliest film so far, and it is adapted from India’s epic mythological story, the Ramayana. Om Raut directed the film, and Bhushan Kumar produced it. The official trailer for Adipurush will be released today in 70 countries across the world.

Spy, Nikhil Siddhartha’s second pan-Indian film after Karthikeya 2, is planned to be released on June 29. The film revolves around solving the mystery behind Subhash Chandra Bose’s disappearance. Garry BH is the director of this film.

Mahaveerudu is Sivakarthikeyan‘s second bilingual film after Prince. The film is a thriller-drama directed by Madonne Ashwin and produced by Shanti Talkies. Mahaveerudu is scheduled to be released on July 14.

PKSDT, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, is the official remake of Vinodhaya Sitham. Samuthirakani, who directed the original, is making this film too. This fill will be released on July 28.

Jailer, Rajinikanth’s action comedy drama under the direction of Nelson, is scheduled to be released on August 10. The film is star-studded, including Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Naga Babu, Sunil, Tamannaah, and Ramya Krishnan. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film.

Bholaa Shankar, another remake from Chiranjeevi under the direction of Meher Ramesh, will be released on August 11. This film is the official remake of Vedalam. AK Entertainment produced the film. Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah played important roles.

Animal is going to be Ranbir Kapoor‘s wildest avatar so far in his career since Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is making it. The film’s release date is set for August 11. It is produced under the banner of T-Series.

Kushi is Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s second collaboration after Mahanati. The film is a love story written and directed by Shiva Nirvana against the backdrop of Kashmir. Mythri Movie Makers is producing this film. Kushi will be released on September 1.

Jawan has gotten a lot of craze after the blockbuster success of Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh Khan himself under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The glimpse and poster that were released last week created havoc. The entire nation is waiting for the release of Jawan on September 7.

Salaar is the next film in the Prashanth Neel cinematic universe. The film has its craze for two reasons. One, Prabhas being the lead actor, and the second is that the film might have a connection with KGF. This exciting action thriller will be released on September 28.

Leo is quite exciting for all Thalapathy and Lokesh Kanagaraj fans. This is because Thalapathy Vijay is entering the LCU with Leo. The LCU already has India’s best actors, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, in it. Leo will be released on October 19.

NBK108 is another power-packed action drama from Nandamuri Balakrishna, this time under the direction of Anil Ravipudi. The film is set against the backdrop of rural Telangana. NBK108 aims for release on Dussehra, October 20.

BoyapatiRapo is the first pan-Indian film for both Boyapati Srinu and Ram Pothineni. Being produced under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the duo is trying out their luck with an action film that is set to be released on October 20.

Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ravi Teja’s content-oriented experimental film based on the true events of the life of a Stuartpuram thief is going to be released on October 20. The film is written and directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Nani30 is Nani’s next film after the blockbuster success of Dasara. While Dasara was released in March, Nani is coming back with his 30th film in a minimal gap. Nani30 will be released on December 21. Mrunal Thakur is the lead actress.

Saindhav is Venkatesh’s action thriller, written and directed by HIT series creator Sailesh Kolanu. Sailesh is coming with another thrilling subject, and seeing Venkatesh in action mode would multiply that thrill. Saindhav is set to be released on December 22.

These are the Telugu movie releases that are planned for the second half of 2023.

– Kiran