Aditya Mehta Foundation cyclists bag top honors at Asian Para-Cycling Road Championships 2024

The team picked up a rich haul of medals through their stupendous performance including a Gold medal by Jyoti Gaderiya of Maharashtra in the C2 category.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 06:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Paracycling team that trained at Hyderabad-based Aditya Mehta Foundation showcased exceptional talent and determination at the 12th Asian Para-Cycling Road Championships 2024, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

According to a press release, the team picked up a rich haul of medals through their stupendous performance including a Gold medal by Jyoti Gaderiya of Maharashtra in the C2 category, a Silver medal by Shaik Arshad of Andhra Pradesh in the Men’s C2; Silver medal by Prashant Arkal of Maharashtra in the Hand-cyclist category and Bronze medal by Yogesh Ahire of Maharashtra in the Hand-cyclist category.

Arshad and Jyoti have already qualified for Paralympics 2024 to be held at Paris. The Asian Para-Cycling Road Championships had teams participating from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Palestine, Thailand and Oman.

The Aditya Mehta Foundation is proud of our paracyclists and remains committed to supporting and nurturing talent in parasports, says Aditya Mehta, Founder, Aditya Mehta Foundation. Based in Hyderabad, the Foundation has managed to span out to virtually every corner of the nation and have contributed in creating para champions who have been winning medals for India.