Para-athletes felicitated in Hyderabad

Aditya Mehta Foundation celebrated the 75th Independence Day by felicitating para-cyclists with artificial limbs, sponsorship and scholarships

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Aryavardhan, who scaled Mt Bhagirathi, was among the many para-athletes who received educational scholarships at an event here on Sunday. He is an above-knee amputee who lost his father and mother is suffering from cancer. He along with others were felicitated as part of a cycle ride organised by the Aditya Mehta Foundation.

The city-based non-profit organisation celebrated the 75th Independence Day by felicitating para-cyclists with artificial limbs, sponsorship and scholarships as they had won medals in the past years in different sports at national and State levels.

National Police Academy director Atul Karwal, Telangana IT and Industries Department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Elico MD Vanita Datla and AMF founder Aditya Mehta were present on the occasion. All of them later joined in the cycle ride from National Police Academy to Infinity para-sports academy in Begumpet along with the para-cyclists.

