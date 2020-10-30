Admission to govt schools increased: Sabita Indra Reddy

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Nizamabad: The number of admissions to government schools has increased this year, said Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy. Inaugurating the Kasturba Gandhi residential school and additional rooms in Girl’s High School at Bibipet mandal headquarters of Kamareddy district, the Minister said financial condition of many families worsened due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they choose government schools over private schools for their children. She said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been giving top priority to education.

The Education Minister assured villagers that the government will sanction degree college to the Domakonda mandal headquarters and additional rooms for Bibipet Girls High School. The Minister also appreciated Thimmannagari Subhash Reddy, a villager, for constructing additional rooms in Bibipet High School in the name of his parents Sushila and Narayana Reddy.

Government Whip Gampa Goverdhan appealed to the Minister to sanction junior college to the Bibipet mandal headquarters, degree college to the Domakonda mandal headquarters and 98 additional class rooms to various schools in Kamareddy Assembly constituency.

District Collector Dr Sharath, ZP Chairperson D Shobha, Assistant Collector Hemanth Keshav Patil, ZP Vice-Chairman P Prem Kumar and local public representatives participated in the event.

