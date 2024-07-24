30 children escape unhurt after school bus overturns in Nizamabad

About 30 school students had a lucky escape after the school bus in which they were traveling got stuck in mud and tilted over to one side in great speed near Gangasthan area on Tuesday evening .

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 08:24 PM

Representational image

Nizamabad: About 30 school students had a lucky escape after the school bus in which they were traveling got stuck in mud and tilted over to one side in great speed near Gangasthan area on the suburb of the Nizamabad town on Tuesday evening .

According to reports, the driver of Navyabharathi Global School lost control and crashed into a mud bank. The impact of the accident was such that the bus almost overturned.

Passersby, who noticed the accident, rescued the children. There were 30 students in the bus at the time of the accident.