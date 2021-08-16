Admissions open at EFLU

The last date to apply for various courses is August 31

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has opened its doors for admissions into various courses at the university campus, Hyderabad and its regional campuses at Shillong and Lucknow for the academic year 2021-22.

Students wishing to pursue under graduation in English and other foreign languages can opt for the same at the EFLU which is offering BA (Hons) in English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Russian and Spanish. Candidates can also apply for admissions into BA in Journalism and Mass Communication.

At the postgraduate level, on offer are 15 MA programmes including English (Cafeteria), English Literature, Linguistics, English Language Teaching, Journalism and Mass Communication, and Hindi.

The teacher education courses-B.Ed (English), PGDTE (English) and PGDTA (Arabic), and Post Graduate Diploma in Translation (PGDT) (English) are also available for admissions. Besides, the EFLU has announced admissions into research programmes in 14 subjects.

According to the admission prospectus 2021-22 released by the university, all courses and programmes on offer are full-time and candidates can apply for a maximum of two courses/programmes.

“It is the responsibility of the candidates to ensure that they satisfy the eligibility requirements before applying for a course/programme. As candidates who are still awaiting the results of their final year/semester examinations are also eligible, the university will not be able to verify the eligibility of the candidates before they appear in the entrance tests. If candidates are appearing for an examination or are awaiting results, they are allowed to write the entrance test. In case they are shortlisted, provisional admission to the course/programme is subject to their meeting the eligibility criteria and submission of relevant documents,” the university said.

The admissions to UG, PG, teacher education courses and PGDT are based on the entrance tests which are scheduled to be held on September 9. Candidates seeking admissions into research programmes will have to take the entrance test on September 18 followed by interviews.

The fee for the entrance tests for the general/OBC candidates per course/programme is Rs 500 and Rs 250 for SC/ST/PwD category. Online registrations are underway and the last date to apply is August 31. For more details, prospectus and application link, visit the website https://www.efluniversity.ac.in/

