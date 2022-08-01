Admissions open for various courses at G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: Admissions for various courses offered by Prof G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education, Osmania University for the academic year 2022-23 will be open from Tuesday, August 2, Director, Prof. G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education, OU, Prof G B Reddy on Monday said.

Candidates interested to take admission are advised to complete the process of filling-up of online applications before September 16. Details of courses, rules and regulations, admission process and the fee structure for various courses are available in the website www.oucde.net .

Candidates have to apply online for admissions to the courses and all payments like registration fee, course fee and examination fee should be made online through the website www.oucde.net, the Centre’s Director said.

The online UG and PG courses offered by G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education including BA. B. Com, BBA, MBA, MCA. MA (Philosophy, Political Science, Public Personnel Management, Public Administration, M. SC, M. Com and PG Diploma in mathematis, in business management etc.