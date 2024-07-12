CM must engage in dialogue with students: Dasoju

Friday, Jul 12, 2024
It is high time that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy shed his rigidity and stepped forward to engage in an open dialogue with the agitating students and unemployed youth, said BRS leader.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 12 July 2024, 04:30 PM
File photo

Hyderabad: It is high time that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy shed his rigidity and stepped forward to engage in an open dialogue with the agitating students and unemployed youth, said BRS leader, Dasoju Sravan on Friday.

He said chief Minister should focus attention to the issue of the unemployed and the students instead of indulging in intimidation and suppressive tactics by using police.

The Chief Minister must work towards constructive and democratic conversation with the representatives of the unemployed youth to build their trust in the system and alleviate their despair, he tweeted on ‘X’.

Responding on the student protests in the State, he said the government must work towards instilling hope among the youth for a better future and restoring social harmony.

