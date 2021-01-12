Admissions open in UG Ayush courses

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana State on Tuesday issued notification for admission into Under Graduate courses on Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani and Naturopathy (AYUSH) for the academic year 2020-21 in affiliated private and government colleges.

Online application forms are invited from candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for UG AYUSH courses including BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS for 2020-21 academic year. Eligible candidates can register online and upload scanned certificates from 8 am on January 13 to 8 pm on January 20 on the website https://tsbahnu.tsche.in

The final merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on the NEET UG – 2020 rank and other eligibility criteria after verification of original certificates. The certificate verification will also be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by admission committee. For technical difficulties, candidates can contact Ph 8466924522/9704093953 and for clarifications on regulations Ph 9490585796/8500646769 between 10 am and 6 pm. For details: http://knruhs/telangana.gov.in

