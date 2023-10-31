Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen revisits OU campus, cherishes memories with faculty and students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Tuesday had one of its proud alumnus mingling with faculty and students at the campus and taking a trip down memory lane.

Adobe Inc., CEO Shantanu Narayen today visited his alma mater – Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at OU College of Engineering.

Narayen reminisced his undergraduate days while pursuing electronics and communication engineering from the college and told students that he actively participated in sports such as tennis alongside academics.

The Adobe CEO went on to narrate his journey to the United States where he completed his master’s and joined Adobe. He spoke about various topics such as motivation and how he managed to stay in Adobe for so many years and shared how he handles critical moments as CEO with an analogy of a cricket match.

On maintaining one’s work-life balance, Narayen spoke about the importance of taking some days off. Motivating students to pursue only what interests them, he advised them to work hard and be passionate about the future.

Narayen was felicitated by OU Registrar, Prof. P Laxminarayana, OUCE Principal, Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Vice Principal, Prof. P Chandra Sekhar and other faculty members.

