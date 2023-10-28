Central University of Kerala VC Prof H Venkateshwarulu passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Vice Chancellor of Central University of Kerala, Prof H Venkateshwarulu, passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He was 63.

Prof Venkateshwarulu, former HOD of commerce department at Osmania University in Hyderabad, assumed the role of Vice Chancellor at the Central University of Kerala on August 14, 2020. During his tenure, he displayed an unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and academic achievement.

In statement posted on Facebook, Prof K.C. Baiju, a colleague of Prof Venkateshwarulu, expressed, “His commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and academic achievement will be remembered by our academic community forever.”

