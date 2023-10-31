OU confers Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen with honorary doctorate

Narayen was the 49th recipient of the OU’s honorary doctorate. Last year, the honorary doctorate was conferred on former Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Tuesday conferred honorary doctorate on Adobe Inc. CEO Shantanu Narayen during its 83rd convocation ceremony, in which a record 1,024 scholars were awarded PhD degrees.

Narayen was the 49th recipient of the OU’s honorary doctorate. Last year, the honorary doctorate was conferred on former Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana.

The event also saw the presentation of 58 gold medals to 46 students for their academic excellence. The convocation ceremony was a blend of tradition, wisdom, and inspiration, showcasing the commitment of the university to academic excellence and fostering innovation in higher education.

Addressing the event, Narayen, an alumnus of OU College of Engineering, mentioned that his family has a strong connection with the OU. He advised the graduating students to strive hard to reach their goal and told them to accept the change, adhere to their aim and move forward with a clear goal.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also chancellor of the OU, commended the OU for its ongoing commitment to academic excellence and the development of well-rounded and responsible citizens.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder said necessary steps were being initiated to take the university to a much higher level in the world. The VC also spoke about the 21-point agenda for development of the university.

OU Registrar, Prof. P Laxminarayana, Controller of Examinations Prof. M Ramulu, EC members, Deans of 12 faculties, principals and among others took part in the event.

Also Read Hyderabad: Cops arrest three engineering students for possessing ganja